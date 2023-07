Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar

By PTI Published Date - 06:20 AM, Fri - 7 July 23

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latters residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Sharad Pawar at the NCP president’s residence in an apparent show of support to the veteran leader amid a rebellion in his party.

Soon after Pawar addressed the media following his party’s working committee meeting, Gandhi reached 6, Janpath, the official residence of the NCP veteran.

At the media briefing, Pawar asserted that he is the president of NCP.