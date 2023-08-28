Revanth Reddy continues tall promises, domestic gas cylinder for Rs 500

The party would consider implementation of programmes only after feasibility in the budget, he said, adding that the SC / ST declaration was announced only after thorough homework and analysis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: The sky appears to be the limit for the Congress when making promises to woo voters. After exhorting farmers to take loans and default on the payment, assuring to waive off farm loans up to Rs.2 lakh, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday promised that the Congress, if it was voted to power, would offer domestic gas cylinders for Rs.500.

This apart, the TPCC president while addressing party workers at his residence here said under Arogyasri scheme, the Congress government would bear treatment expenditure of upto Rs.5 lakh for the poor.

On the other hand, TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi said the Congress was analyzing all aspects before making any promise to the people.

The party would consider implementation of programmes only after feasibility in the budget, he said, adding that the SC / ST declaration was announced only after thorough homework and analysis.

No discussion with Left

A day after speculative reports on social media about the Congress party’s seat-sharing pact meeting with Left parties, AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare said officially no such discussions took place. Pacts were party’s ideology-based decisions and such decisions would not be taken without the involvement of TPCC president Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, he said in a chit-chat with the media here on Monday.