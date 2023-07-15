Telangana: Constituency level leaders up the ante against the TPCC leadership

Hyderabad: Rifts among senior leaders in the State Congress unit over different issues are regular phenomenon. Now, differences are flaring up among leaders in the mandal and constituency level, especially in the wake of party setting up election committees at for the ensuing elections.

Many leaders are against the appointment of members in the committees. They are staging protests at Gandhi Bhavan, accusing the State party leadership of being partial in allocating posts to followers of particular leaders, ignoring the services of workers, who have been loyal to the party.

On Saturday, a few leaders from Turkapally from Aler constituency staged protests right in front of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan.

Raising slogans against the TPCC president, they alleged that of the eight mandals in Aler constituency, president posts of seven mandals were allocated to followers of constituency incharge Beerla Ilaiah and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Last week also, heated arguments took place between Congress leaders, who accused the State leadership of being partial towards select leaders in appointing new committees pertaining to Munugode, Bhuvanagiri and Ranga Reddy constituencies.

Munugode constituency Congress party incharge Palvai Sravanthi argued with Revanth Reddy over constitution of party committees in the constituency.

Leaders supporting Palvai Sravanthi raised slogans against the TPCC and accused that Bhuvanagiri Congress leader Anil Reddy was given prominence. They also argued with PCC working president Mahesh Goud over the discrimination towards leaders and workers, who were loyal to the party.

Irked over the protests, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy directed the workers to maintain discipline, failing which they would be suspended from the party. To this effect, he also directed Gandhi Bhavan incharge Kumar Rao to prepare the list of leaders, who were protesting against the party and for placing them under suspension.

