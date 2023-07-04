Congress-ruled States not giving Rs 4,000 Aasara pensions, says Gutha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Tuesday asked Congress leaders why Aasara pensions of Rs.4,000 per month were not being implemented in States ruled by the Congress, as Rahul Gandhi had promised to the people of Telangana at the Khammam public meeting.

Speaking to the media here, Gutha Sukender Reddy said Congress leaders were engaged in mudslinging against the BRS government, which was committed to the welfare of the people. The BJP had come to power at the Centre due to failure of the Congress. Congress leaders have no moral right to criticise Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was making efforts for an alternative political force in national politics.

Referring to the promise made by Congress at the Khammam public meeting on Aasara pensions, he asked why the Congress was not implementing the same in the States where it was in power. The differences between Congress leaders too were exposed on the stage of the Khammam public meeting in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. People were well aware which party was the BJP’s B-teamm he said, adding that the Congress should support the efforts of Chandrashekhar Rao to bring down the BJP government at the Centre since Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader who could stand up to the BJP in the country.