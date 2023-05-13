Congress shifts focus to CM post, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in race

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar are in the forefront for CM post and both are looking at Congress high command for its decision

Bengaluru: After the thumping victory in Karnataka, the focus in Congress party has now shifted on who will become the Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are in the forefront for the coveted post and both are looking at the high command for its decision.

Siddaramaiah, while answering a question on who will become the CM, stated on Saturday that the high command will take the opinion of newly-elected MLAs and a decision would be taken accordingly. The observers will be sent here by the high command and a decision would be taken later after consultations and due process, he added.

Shivakumar also maintained that the high command will take a call.

Sources explained that the high command is coming up with a 50:50 formula for Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, as the stakes are huge for the party in the runup to the Lok Sabha elections.

Siddaramaiah is known as the mass leader of Ahinda (Alpsankhyak, Hindulida and Dalit) group comprising minorities, backwards and Dalits. He played a crucial role in policy making and manifesto promises. He is also known for his stinging criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS.

Shivakumar had built the party from the scratch in the state when BJP poached its top leaders, including sitting ministers in 2019. He organised the party and pooled in resources. He hails from the prominent Vokkaliga community and managed to get the majority of votes from them for the Congress party.

