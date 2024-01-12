Congress spreading lies on 24-hour power supply: Harish Rao

Accusing the Congress of taking Telangana back to the days of power shortage when they were in power 10 years ago, Rao said the Congress government was now preparing a new power policy just to bring back the old days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 06:36 PM

Medak: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress government was spreading lies on the 24-hour power supply given by the BRS government.

Accusing the Congress of taking Telangana back to the days of power shortage when they were in power 10 years ago, Rao said the Congress government was now preparing a new power policy just to bring back the old days. However, nothing could distance former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from Telangana and its people, he said.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a Telangana Talli statue at Jeedipally in Manoharabad mandal on Friday, Harish Rao said Telangana would not have been created if not for Chandrashekhar Rao. The BRS would continue to fight on behalf of the people of Telangana, he said, adding the party would fight for the implementation of schemes by raising the issue in the Assembly and outside.

Stating that the Congress saw politics as an opportunity to grab power, Harish Rao said the BRS would take up the issues of Telangana as its responsibility. The BRS would remain the sole voice for the people of Telangana in New Delhi.