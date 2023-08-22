Congress tries instigating BRS leaders who missed out candidature

08:03 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

On Tuesday, former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao wanted former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy to show "courage" and revolt against the BRS leadership.

Hyderabad: A day after the BRS announced the list of 115 candidates to contest the Assembly elections, the Congress has started attempts to instigate leaders who did not feature in the list to revolt against the party leadership.

Speaking to media persons here, Krishna Rao said the ruling party did not achieve anything in announcing the jumbo list of 115 candidates. There was no self respect for leaders in the BRS, he alleged.

Defending the infighting among Congress leaders, the former Minister said there was democracy in the Congress party. “We will fight for tickets in Gandhi Bhavan and even at AICC in New Delhi,” he said, adding that he was filing an application seeking the Kollapur ticket from the Congress.