KTR challenges CM Revanth, lambasts BJP-Congress politics

He derided Revanth Reddy's lack of courage, alleging that the Chief Minister remained silent in response to his earlier challenge, due to the BRS' strong winning prospects.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 02:58 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a verbal onslaught against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, daring him to resign to his post and contest against him in Malkajgiri parliamentary election. He questioned Revanth Reddy’s allegiance to the Congress and accused him of defecting to the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the party cadre from Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao expressed his disappointment at Revanth Reddy evading the challenge to contest from Malkajgiri, despite holding the significant post of the Chief Minister. He derided Revanth Reddy’s lack of courage, alleging that the Chief Minister remained silent in response to his earlier challenge, due to the BRS’ strong winning prospects.

Also Read KTR criticises Ranjith Reddy, expresses confidence in Chevella victory

Reiterating that Revanth Reddy will defect to the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections with 30-40 Congress MLAs, the BRS working president questioned the Chief Minister’s silence over allegations in this regard. He said casting vote for either the Congress or the BJP during the ensuing elections in Telangana, will ultimately benefit the BJP alone. He pointed out that while Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi was criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, Revanth Reddy was praising them as ‘Bada Bhai’ (elder brother) and friend respectively.

“The Chief Minister wants to adopt the Gujarat model in Telangana. Does he want to ignite communal violence like Godra or use bulldozers against the people? Is he a Congress leader or a BJP leader? He must clarify,” he demanded. He said Revanth Reddy who shifted from ABVP to TRS, then to TDP and Congress, was now gearing up to return to his parental organisation BJP for personal gain.

Drawing contradictions in the Congress statements at the national level and in Telangana on the Delhi excise policy case, Rama Rao demanded the Congress leadership to clarify its stand. He pointed out that while Rahul Gandhi was criticising the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Revanth Reddy was welcoming BRS MLC K Kavitha’s arrest in the same case. He accused Reddy of prioritising politics over the welfare of farmers and marginalised communities, citing the government’s failures in addressing pressing issues like unemployment and agrarian distress.

In a scathing attack on BJP candidate Eetala Rajender, the former Minister demanded him to explain the contribution of the Narendr Modi government for development of the Malkajgiri constituency including Secunderabad cantonment in the last 10 years, before seeking vote. He took a dig at Rajender for speaking about crop loan waiver, pointing out that Prime Minister Modi preferred to waive off Rs 14.5 lakh crore of corporate loans over crop loan waiver for farmers.

Rama Rao termed the Lok Sabha polls as a fight between 10 years of BRS’ commitment, 10 years of BJP’s communal poison, and 100 days of Congress’ propaganda. He urged people to choose their future wisely. He also urged the party cadre to strive for the party’s victory in the elections, by supporting the candidature of Ragidi Laxma Reddy from Malkajgiri constituency which has turned into the BRS stronghold. He wanted the party cadre to fight the false propaganda against the BRS with victory in the parliamentary polls.