Congress victory in Telangana not so great: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said though Congress managed to get the highest number of seats in the assembly polls, it could not register a landslide victory like BJP did in other three States.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kishan Reddy said the BJP registered a landslide victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, whereas the Congress just managed to cross the simple majority number in Telangana.

He claimed that BJP was the most benefited party in the polls as it managed to not only increase its tally from one to eight seats, but also managed to increased its vote share from 7 to 14 percent. “We will perform well in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls and win maximum seats,” he claimed. The BJP would perform its duty as opposition party in the State and raise issues related to people, he said.