Congress workers thrash person during dharna at Jagtial

Jagtial: Mild tension prevailed during a dharna staged by the Congress after party activists thrashed a person in Jagtial town on Monday.
As part of a State-wide protest on farmers’ problems, Congress workers had staged a dharna at Tahsil chowk. They argued with one Katla Mallaiah from Rechapalli of Sarangapur mandal while the latter was crossing the road on his bike.
With the argument turning serious, a few of the Congress activists attacked Mallaiah and thrashed him despite his wife pleading with them to stop.
Police intervened and rescued Mallaiah and sent him away from the spot.