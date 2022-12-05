Congress workers thrash person during dharna at Jagtial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:49 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Jagtial: Mild tension prevailed during a dharna staged by the Congress after party activists thrashed a person in Jagtial town on Monday.

As part of a State-wide protest on farmers’ problems, Congress workers had staged a dharna at Tahsil chowk. They argued with one Katla Mallaiah from Rechapalli of Sarangapur mandal while the latter was crossing the road on his bike.

With the argument turning serious, a few of the Congress activists attacked Mallaiah and thrashed him despite his wife pleading with them to stop.

Police intervened and rescued Mallaiah and sent him away from the spot.