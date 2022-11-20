Cooch Behar Trophy: Hyderabad concede big lead on Day 2

Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad conceded a huge 100-run lead as Maharashtra posted a commanding 375 runs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad conceded a huge 100-run lead as Maharashtra posted a commanding 375 runs with the help of Kiran Chormale’s 113-run knock on the second day of the Group B Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at the MCA Stadium, Gahunje, Maharashtra on Sunday.

Replying to Hyderabad’s first innings total of 275, Kiran slammed hundred while Arshin Kulkarni (78) and SS Dhas (52) scored half-centuries for the hosts.

For Hyderabad, Shiv Anurag picked up four wickets while N Nitin Sai Yadav and Yashaswi Yeles snared two wickets each. At stumps, Hyderabad are 10 for no loss in four overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 275 & 10/0 in 4 overs vs Maharashtra 375 in 97.5 overs (Kiran Chormale 113, Arshin Kulkarni 78, S S Dhas 52; Shiv Anurag 4/82, N Nitin Sai Yadav 2/83, Yashaswi Yeles 2/52).