Hyderabad defeated Assam by 12 runs in a low-scoring match of the BCCI Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

K Sriharsha

Hyderabad: Riding on K Sriharsha’s 6/25 bowling figures, Hyderabad defeated Assam by 12 runs in a low-scoring match of the BCCI Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy, on Monday.

Cooch Behar: Hyderabad CA U19 149 & 116 in 56.5 overs (Rajesh Prasad 5/33, Nishanth Singhania 3/25, Parvez Musaraf 2/22) bt Assam CA U19 150 & 103 in 65.4 overs (K Sriharsha 6/25, Shrunjith Reddy 3/28).

