| Cooch Behar Trophy Hyderabad Take Three Points After Draw Against Pondicherry

Cooch Behar Trophy: Hyderabad take three points after draw against Pondicherry

Hosts Hyderabad took three points by virtue of the first innings lead as they ended their four-day BCCI Men’s under-19 Cooch Behar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: Hosts Hyderabad took three points by virtue of the first innings lead as they ended their four-day BCCI Men’s under-19 Cooch Behar match against Pondicherry in a draw, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 313/8, visitors Pondicherry were bowled out for 344 runs. Hyderabad, in pursuit of 246 runs for victory on the final day, ended the day at 188/6 in 79 overs.

Murugan Abhishek top-scored with a 62-run knock. Earlier, Hyderabad dismissed Pondicherry for 162 in their first innings and scored 260 in their first innings.

Brief Scores: Pondicherry CA U19 162 & 344 in 113.1 overs (Aarya Udupa 3/59, N NItin Sai Yadav 5/ 69) drew with Hyderabad CA U19 260 & 188/6 in 79 overs (Murugan Abhishek 62; K G Shree Varshan 3/47, Sai Hari Ram 2/48).