Cooch Behar Trophy: Hyderabad restricts Pondicherry to 313/8 on Day 3

Pondicherry rode on an unbeaten 105-run knock from R Jaswanth Sreeram to post 313/8 in their second innings at stumps on the third day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s N Nitin Sai Yadav returned with 5/69 bowling figures but Pondicherry rode on an unbeaten 105-run knock from R Jaswanth Sreeram to post 313/8 in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the BCCI Men’s Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, on Monday.

The visitors are 215 runs ahead in their second innings with two wickets in hand. Apart from Sreeram, Pradeep Roshan (86) and R Ragavan (71) hit half-centuries to boost their team’s total. Hyderabad took a 98-run first innings lead posting 260 runs in their first innings in reply to Pondicherry’s 162-run first innings total.

Brief Scores: Pondicherry CA U19 162 & 313/8 in 103 overs (R Jaswanth Sreeram 105 batting, Pradeep Roshan 86, Ragavan R 71; N Nitin Sai Yadav 5/69) vs Hyderabad CA U19 260.