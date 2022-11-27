Cooch Behar Trophy: Venkatesh, Dheeraj put Hyderabad ahead

Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Venkatesh

Hyderabad: CP Venkatesh (95) and Dheeraj Goud slammed half-centuries to guide Hyderabad to post 260 in 99.3 overs against Pondicherry in the BCCI U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Pondicherry was restricted to 162 in 68.3 overs. In reply, Hyderabad’s Venkatesh hit 95 which include 13 boundaries and one over it. He added 130 runs along with Dheeraj for the third wicket and posted 260 to give 98-run lead to the side.

Hyderabad gave follow-on to Pondicherry. KG Shree Varshan and Sai Hariram K snared three wickets each for Pondicherry. At stumps, Pondicherry 8/1 in 8.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Pondicherry 162 & 8/1 in 8.5 overs vs Hyderabad 260 in 99.3 overs (CP Venkatesh 95, Dheeraj Goud (58); KG Shree Varshan 3/44, Sai Hariram K 3/28).