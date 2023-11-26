Cooch Behar Trophy: Vikalp’s ton help Chhattisgarh to post 341/5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: Vikalp Tiwari scored an unbeaten 141 as Chhattisgarh posted 341/5 in 119 overs in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

For the visitors, Vivek Yadav partnered Vikalp for an unbeaten 67-run knock. Earlier, Hyderabad were bowled out for 496 runs with R Alankrith and S Dheeraj hitting centuries for the home side.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 496 in 152.4 overs vs Chhattisgarh 341/5 in 119 overs (Vikalp Tiwari 141 no, Vivek Yadav 67 no).