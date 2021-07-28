Cop dies of cardiac arrest during morning walk in Hyderabad

Suryanarayana, who works as head constable with the City Security Wing had come for a morning walk to the KBR Park.

Hyderabad: A head constable working with the City Police died, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest this morning at KBR Park.

While he was doing exercises at the open air gym at the park, he collapsed. The local police who were present there called in an ambulance. On examining him, the doctors pronounced him dead. The police suspect he might have died due to a cardiac arrest.

