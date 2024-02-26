Cops nab five with 190 kg of ganja in Sangareddy

During a regular vehicle check, the Task Force stopped the two cars at Pothireddypally Junction and found the ganja inside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 08:53 PM

Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh is producing Ganja peddlers before media in Sangareddy on Monday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police seized 190 kg of dry ganja from two cars while it was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam to Bidar and Mumbai on NH-65 at Pothireddypally Junction near Sangareddy on Monday. The police arrested five persons, who were allegedly smuggling the ganja and seized the two high end cars as well.

Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said the accused were habitual offenders who were regularly smuggling ganja from Visakhapatnam to Karnataka and Mumbai. During a regular vehicle check, the Task Force stopped the two cars at Pothireddypally Junction and found the ganja inside. While the accused were taking 150 kg of ganja to Bidar in Karnataka in one car, 40 kg of ganja was found in the other car headed to Mumbai.

Also Read One quintal of ganja worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Kothagudem

The accused were identified as Raparthi Sathish (33), Vajinnam Ganesh (19), Ahmed Mohammad Alam (30), Sachin Yadav (29) and Shahid Muneer Shaik (29).