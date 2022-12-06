Cops to place barricades on accident prone spots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police are placing barricades equipped with blinkers backed by solar power strategically on the accident prone spots.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

SPEED CALMING” initiative during night hours.

Hyderabad: With an aim to bring down road accidents during the night time, the Hyderabad police are placing barricades equipped with blinkers backed by solar power strategically on the accident prone spots.

Additional Commissioner of Police, (traffic incharge) A R Srinivas said a study on accidents was done by evaluating the road accident statistics and it was noticed the accidents were taking place in non-peak hours, more particularly in the night, and it was due to collision of vehicles from over speeding.

“We have identified accident prone stretches and decided to take measures to reduce the accidents by initiating Speed Calming measures. Due to the proactive step the accidents have come down from 121 reported the previous year to 97 this year,” said A R Srinivas.

The barricades are placed in a zigzag member under the proper lighting with signs to caution drivers to drive slowly. Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C.V. Anand administered this initiation and suggested measures to improve more visibility by placing solar warning light blinking uniform barricades in accident prone areas.