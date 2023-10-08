Core slogans of Telangana agitation fulfilled: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod kumar interacting with media persons in IDOC Sircilla on Sunday.

Sircilla: TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the core slogans of the separate statehood agitation such as water, funds and jobs have been fulfilled after the formation of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Participating in various developmental programmes in Mustabad mandal on Sunday, Vinod Kumar said the Chief Minister, who was implementing various development programmes and welfare schemes in the country, was going ahead with an aim to provide water to one crore acres by completing Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects.

The schemes introduced in the State have become a role model to the nation and the entire country was following the Telangana model. Recruitment for thousands of vacant jobs was already done and notification for more jobs were already issued.

Thousands of people got police jobs in the police constable recruitment results announced recently. It was possible to get government jobs if the aspirants strive hard. Mustabad youth who got police constable jobs were a classic example for it, he said.