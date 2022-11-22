Hanamkonda: Cook arrested for theft, Rs 2.50 lakh stolen property seized

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hanamkonda: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with the Hanamkonda police arrested a person from Uttar Pradesh for committing theft of a costly bike and a laptop here on Tuesday.

They recovered the stolen property worth Rs 2.50 lakh from him. The accused Sheikh Fayaz (23) Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh State, came to Warangal from Hyderabad to work as a cook following a job offer. He was living in Hyderabad for the last ten years for livelihood.

“On October 23, he arrived here and the owner of the hotel suggested that he work as a cook in the hotel he was managing. The accused rented a room near Hanamkonda bus station. He noticed that there were two other hotel workers in the same room and they had an expensive two-wheeler and a laptop. On the same night, the accused escaped with the bike and laptop after the other two roommates fell asleep,” Warangal CP Tarun Joshi said.

“On the complaint lodged by the victims, the police launched a hunt for the accused, and arrested him in Hanamkonda on Tuesday,” the CP said. Additional DCP K Pushpa Reddy, ACP David Raj, CCS Inspectors L Ramesh Kumar, Srinivas Rao, Hanamkonda Inspector Srinivas Ji and others were appreciated by the CP.