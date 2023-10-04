Couple found dead in Meerut hotel

An unmarried couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in the Kankarkheda area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

By PTI Published Date - 11:52 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Meerut: An unmarried couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in the Kankarkheda area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Circle Officer Abhishek Patel said, “One Amir (20) and Sahida (19) were found dead in a hotel room. The bodies were found hanging.” The couple hailed from a village in Muzaffarnagar district.

“They eloped on Monday and checked into the hotel on Tuesday,” Patel said.

The girl’s family members lodged a police complaint, accusing Amir of kidnapping her, on Wednesday.

“Amir came to know about the FIR and called the girl’s family members, asking them to come to the hotel,” Patel said.

When a police team and the family members reached the hotel, they found the bodies.

“It appears that the couple committed suicide. The matter is being investigated,” said Patel.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.