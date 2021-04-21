Covid-19 beds position in Telangana can be tracked online now

As on Wednesday afternoon, a total of 16,140 Covid positive patients are undergoing treatment at Government and private hospitals.

Hyderabad: To ensure the public have access to information related to availability of hospital beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients, the State government on Wednesday has started posting the real-time availability of hospital beds in Government and private hospitals across Telangana on the website https://health.telangana.gov.in/

The availability status of the Covid-19 hospital beds is being updated on the website regularly, though it does not provide users access to complete hospital-wise breakdown of bed availability across the State.

According to the website, as on Wednesday afternoon, a total of 16,140 Covid positive patients are undergoing treatment at Government and private hospitals and there are 27,061 vacant hospital beds across the State. There are 9,838 vacant beds in Government hospitals while 17,223 vacant beds are available in private hospitals.

Overall, including regular, oxygen and ICU beds, there are 43,201 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in Telangana out of which 13,860 hospital beds are in Government hospitals while 29,341 beds are in private hospitals in the State.

Situation as on Wednesday, 3 pm:

Beds in only Government Hospitals:

Regular isolation beds: 5509 (Total); 754 (Occupied); 4755 (Vacant)

Beds with Oxygen supply: 6457 (Total); 2403 (Occupied); 4054 (Vacant)

ICU beds with ventilators: 1894 (Total); 865 (Occupied); 1029 (Vacant)

Total: 13860 (Total); 4022 (Occupied); 9838 (Vacant)

Beds in private hospitals:

Regular isolation beds: 13370 (Total); 3099 (Occupied); 10271 (Vacant)

Beds with Oxygen supply: 9320 (Total); 5269 (Occupied); 4051 (Vacant)

ICU beds with ventilators: 6651 (Total); 3750 (Occupied); 2901 (Vacant)

Total: 29341 (Total); 12118 (Occupied); 17223 (Vacant)

