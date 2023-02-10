Cow Hug Day trends as desi Twitter is amused with Animal Welfare’s valentine’s Day appeal

Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Wednesday, appealed to ‘cow lovers’ to celebrate Valentine’s Day, as ‘Cow Hug Day’.

Hyderabad: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Twitter is already abuzz with hilarious memes about the day. However, the appeal from the Animal Welfare Board of India to celebrate this Valentine’s Day, as ‘Cow Hug Day’ has amused the netizens inspiring several puns and memes on the micro-blogging site.

Since being announced, the notice has garnered confounding responses. While a few initially did not believe that the notice was true, a few others criticised the appeal. However, many took to the internet to share funny puns and memes regarding the news.

“Likely to be lonely on Valentine’s Day? The government of India advises you to hug a cow. You can ‘decolonise’ in the same swift movement. Unclear whether bovine consent is required but you’ll find out, no doubt (sic),” commented a user. “Hugging a cow will also be cheaper than buying red roses on Feb 14th (sic),” joked another.

Check out a few of the memes here:

When nobody hugs you on Cow Hug Day. pic.twitter.com/tYLWQ11Grt — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) February 8, 2023

Cow -Hug day should be strictly celebrated under the supervision of Gau Rakshaks. Don't try it at Home.#CowHugging pic.twitter.com/wb6gbRDfe6 — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) February 8, 2023