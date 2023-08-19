Telangana: CP Vishnu S Warrier asks youths to enroll their names in voters list

Youths in large numbers took part in the run that concluded at Lakaram Tank Bund.

Updated On - 06:34 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier appealed to the youth who attained 18 years of age to enroll themselves as a voter.

He along with Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi flagged off a 5K Run from Patel Stadium in the city and took part in it to educate voters about the right to vote and voter registration, here on Saturday.

Youths in large numbers took part in the run that concluded at Lakaram Tank Bund. Addressing the gathering officials explained the importance of voting and voter registration to exercise the right to vote in elections.

A booth with electronic voting machines and VVPATs was set up on Lakaram Tank Bund to create awareness on how to vote. The officials asked the public to use their right to vote which was crucial in a parliamentary democracy.

Employees, young women and men, college students, members of sports and walkers associations, police, revenue, municipal staff, collectorate officers and others participated in the 5K Run.

The police officials have taken appropriate measures to prevent traffic problems from arising on the occasion of the run. Additional DCP (AR) Kumara Swamy, ACPs PV Ganesh, Prasanna Kumar, S Sarangapani, Narsaiah and others were present.

In Kothagudem, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala and Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G took part in the 5K Run organised from Post Office Centre to Laxmidevipalli. The Collector said that the run was conducted with the theme ‘I vote for sure’.

At Bhadrachalam, ASP Paritosh Pankaj and CRPF 141 Bn official Kamal Veer Yadav participated in the 5K Run organised from Bhadrachalam bridge to Kunavaram road.