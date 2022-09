CPGET-2022: Sangareddy girl bags first rank in MSc Botany

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Sara Tulasi is exchanging sweets with her parents and grand mother at Digwal in Sanagreddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: A Sangareddy girl shined in CPGET-2022 (Common Post Graduate Entrance Test) by bagging the first rank in the MSc Botany.

The girl Sara Tulasi (22) from Digwal of Kohir Mandal had scored 74 marks out of 100. Tulasi, who was pursuing BEd in Osmania University, had also bagged State first rank in BEd entrance test in 2020 by securing 110 marks out of 150.

Tulasi daughter of farmer’s couple Sara Lalaji and Lakshmi had an excellent academic record from childhood.