CPGET 2023: 12,244 seats allotted in second phase

As many as 20,743 candidates exercised web options seeking seat allotment in the second-phase counselling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: A total of 12,244 seats were allotted in the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 second phase seat allotment released on Sunday. As many as 20,743 candidates exercised web options seeking seat allotment in the second-phase counselling.

Students who received seat allotment must pay the prescribed college fee through online and report at respective college on or before October 28. Candidates must submit only the original transfer certificate at the allotted college, while other original certificates like the SSC, degree, caste, EWS, income and special category (NCC, PWD & CAP) will be physically verified. For more details, visit the website https://cpget.ouadmissions.com/.

The CPGET is conducted for admissions into PG courses, PG diploma and five-year integrated programmes of campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Satavahana universities, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Hyderabad.

