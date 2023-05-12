CPGET-2023 undergoes major changes

Removing chemistry as mandatory subject for admissions to the MSc Nutrition & Dietetics programme and opening up of MCom for all UG students are the major changes to be seen in CPGET 2023 notification

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 10:05 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A major revamp of courses and curriculum, tweaking eligibility criteria and rolling out industry-oriented courses in higher education is enabling students opt for diverse fields besides aiding them gain industry skills and opening new vistas in job market.

One such major change this year is enabling undergraduate life sciences students to pursue PG in microbiology, genetics, forensic science, environmental science, biochemistry or nutrition & dietetics programmes without having to study chemistry in their bachelor’s degree.

The mandatory clause of chemistry subject at UG level for the life sciences students for admissions to these PG courses has been done away with from this year.

Students who study microbiology, botany and zoology or any other life sciences subject as combinations will be permitted to take admissions into these courses. However, they have to crack the relevant entrance test. These changes have been brought in the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023.

The move comes in view of the State universities and colleges implementing the bucket system for undergraduate education enabling students to pick their choice of subjects from a given pool.

Previously, chemistry at UG level was mandatory for admissions to the MSc Nutrition & Dietetics programme. Last year, several students were denied admissions to the said PG programmes as they excluded chemistry in the bucket system.

“As the bucket system is in place it has been decided to remove the mandatory chemistry subject clause in undergraduate education for life sciences students for admissions into MSc nutrition & dietetics, microbiology, and genetics among other courses. However, chemistry subject in UG is a must for pursuing MSc Chemistry,” an Osmania University (OU) official told Telangana Today.

Opening up of MCom for all undergraduate students is another major change in the CPGET this year. Students irrespective of subjects studied at the undergraduate level, are now eligible to take admissions into MCom provided they crack the entrance test. Social Science and MA Telugu, and English programmes were already opened up for all undergraduates from the last year.

Further, the CPGET 2023 will see new courses with Nizam College adding Fermentation Technology while Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, introducing MA History and Tourism, and MA Psychology programmes.

Meanwhile, online registration for the CPGET without a late fee can be done on the website https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/ on or before June 11. The OU will tentatively hold entrance tests for around 50 subjects in the last week of June.