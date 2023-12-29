Crazzy Candy: Robotic Candy Vending Machine In Hyderabad | Punjagutta Next Galleria Mall, Hyderabad

"Crazzy Candy," a robotic-arm vending machine in Punjagutta’s Next Galleria mall, offers a modern take on cotton candy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: “Crazzy Candy,” a robotic-arm vending machine in Punjagutta’s Next Galleria mall, offers a modern take on cotton candy. With 30 customizable designs, it spins personalized, Instagram-worthy treats in about two minutes, drawing crowds and gaining popularity globally. Launched in December, this innovative machine, costing between Rs. 125 to Rs. 350, has plans for city-wide expansion.

