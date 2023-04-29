Fake IPL tickets: Rachakonda police suggest organisers to be careful while hiring staff

We will talk to the organizers. Already, we suggested them to verify the credentials of persons whom they are hiring, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: Following the unearthing of fake tickets fraud during the recent IPL matches, the Rachakonda police will discuss with the organizers on the steps to be initiated to streamline the distribution of the gate-pass or accreditation card to their staff.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan on Saturday said the organizers should be careful while hiring persons for various tasks and duties during the IPL matches.

“We will talk to the organizers. Already, we suggested them to verify the credentials of persons whom they are hiring. We also asked them to categorize the staff and based on their profile of work, issue multiple entry or single entry passes. It will curb the problem to great extent,” he told media persons.

The Rachakonda police arrested six persons who printed tickets of IPL matches illegally and sold it to the public. The arrested persons are K Govardhan Reddy, Akheel Ahmed, P Mrudul Vamshi, Mohammed Faheem, Sravan Kumar and Mohammad Aejaz.

The Commissioner explained that on April 24, the fraud came to light after the police found that some persons seated in a particular block in the stadium were having tickets with common seat numbers leading to commotion. “A team was formed to investigate how the persons got the ticket with same seat number,” he said.

The police had arrested Govardhan Reddy who works as a sub-contractor for an event management company hired for IPL matches had appointed Akheel, Vamshi, Sravan and Aejaz for validators in IPL matches and issued them accreditation cards for purpose of entry into the stadium.

“Akheel took a photograph of the barcode on the accreditation card issued to Vamshi using a high resolution camera and sent it to Faheem, who runs a photocopying shop at Chikkadpally. Sravan had supplied the empty template of the IPL match ticket. The gang printed around 200 tickets illegally and sold to the public,” said Chauhan.

