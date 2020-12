Cricket: Ranjit stars in Gadwal’s win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: D Ranjit Kumar Reddy took 6 for 20 to star in Gadwal Gladitors’s five-wicket win over Warangal Warriors in the Telangana Cricket Association-conducted Kakatiya Cup in Warangal on Tuesday.

Brief scores

Bhadradri Sailors 153/8 in 20 overs (I Devan 47, Miskin 4/31) bt Palamur Pirates : 97/7 in 20 overs (Pashupati 31); Warangal Warriors 107 in 18.4 overs (Sai Abhinav 35, D Ranjith Kumar Reddy 6/20, Pinjari Bhasha 3/12) lost to Gadwal Gladiators 110/5 in 16.1 overs (Srinu 48 not out); Peddapally Panthers 63 in 12.2 overs ( Kamalesh 3/5, Amaranath 3/14, Sumith Reddy 3/23) lost to Medak Masters 69/6 in 11 overs (Md Shoaib Mahammed 30)

