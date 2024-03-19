Crops damaged, class 10 student died as hailstroms lash Siddipet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 08:29 PM

Siddipet: Rains, hailstorms coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Siddipet district on Tuesday evening.

A school-going boy died as the tree collapsed on him at Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal. The deceased was M Venkatesh (16), who attended his Xth class examination on Tuesday.

The standing crops of Paddy, Maize, Sunflower, Mango, Vegetables and other crops were damaged to a huge extent as rains continued until late evening across the district.

Several trees and electricity were uprooted across the district due to strong winds.

Former Minister T Harish Rao spoke to the farmers from his COnstituency over the phone to inquire about the situation. He has demanded the government to provide Rs 10,000 per acre as immediate relief to the farmers whose crops were damaged in the untime rains.

Meanwhile, Medak and Sangareddy districts have also received rains and hailstorms. The agriculture and horticulture officials could not immediately assess the loss due to the rains.