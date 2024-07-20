Crypto fraudster from Jodhpur arrested in Telangana

The cyber fraudster Arun Choudhary, (34), works at Military Engineering Services, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, according to the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 08:51 PM

The cyber fraudster Arun Choudhary, (34), works at Military Engineering Services, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, according to the police.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on Saturday arrested a man from Jodhpur who was cheating people on the pretext of cryptocurrency trade.

The cyber fraudster Arun Choudhary (34), works at Military Engineering Services, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, according to the police. Arun got in touch with the victim Sai Krishna Goud through Telegram App and managed to lure him to invest in crypto trading.

“Believing Arun, the victim transferred an amount of Rs. 1.58 lakh to him. Arun later deleted his telegram account and stopped communicating with Sai Krishna,” Director, TGCSB, Shikha Goel, said.

On a complaint, a case was registered and Arun was arrested.