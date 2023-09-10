Cultural competitions in educational institutions to create awareness about voting

Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose encouraged all high schools and colleges in the district to conduct competitions and create awareness about voting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: In an attempt to create awareness about elections and the importance of voting among children and young voters, GHMC is conducting cultural competitions on the themes of democracy, and fair elections.

A skit competition will be conducted for students from class 9 to 12 under the Future Voters category, along with college students under the Young Voters category. In addition to that, a poem/song competition will also be held for school students in four languages – English, Telugu, Urdu, and Hindi.

Video entries for the competition can be mailed to nodelofficersveep@gmail.com or can be handed over to Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Abdul Wakeel stationed on the 4th floor of GHMC Head Office during office hours. Both online and offline submissions should be made by September 20.

For the skit competition, winners will receive Rs. 10,000 for first prize, Rs. 8,000 for the second prize, and Rs.5,000 for third prize along with a certificate. Similarly, for the poem and songwriting competition, winners will be awarded Rs. 5000 for first prize, Rs.4000 for second prize, and Rs.3000 for third prize along with a certificate.

