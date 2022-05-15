Current Affairs around the nation for job aspirants

The Water Taxi service will connect the twin cities of Navi Mumbai to mainland Mumbai.

Hyderabad: Knowledge on national policies, International days and dates, and news stories on external affairs is a must for aspirants.

1) Meri Policy Mere Hath is related to?

a. Ayushman Bharat

b. Farmers

c. MSME sector

d. Textiles

Ans: (b)

Explanation: Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare will launch ‘Meri Policy Mere Hath’ which is a doorstep distribution drive to deliver crop insurance policies to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The campaign aims to ensure all farmers are aware with all information on their policies, land records, the process of claim and grievance redressal under PMFBY.

2) To implement REWARD program, which two Indian states are getting loan from World Bank?

a. Karnataka, Gujarat

b. Maharashtra, Assam

c. Karnataka, Odisha

d. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Ans: (c)

Explanation: The Government of India, the State Governments of Karnataka and Odisha have signed a loan agreement with the World Bank of total worth of $115 million (Rs 869 crore) for Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD) Programme.

3) International Mother Language day is on…?

a. February 18th

b. February 19th

c. February 20th

d. February 21st

Ans: (d)

Explanation: The International Mother Language Day (IMLD) is observed annually on 21st of February. The day aims to raise awareness regarding linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. The IMLD day was announced by UNESCO on 17 November 1999 and formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2002. The 2022 theme is “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities’.

4) Asia’s biggest Bio-CNG plant was launched in?

a. Sikkim

b. Madhya Pradesh

c. Punjab

d. Manipur

Ans: (b)

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 550-tonne capacity “Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant” in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on February 19, 2022, through video conferencing. This is the biggest Bio-CNG plant in Asia. It has been set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The Gobar Dhan plant is based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation.

5) With which of the following nation, India on 18th February signed CEPA? (c)

a. Sri Lanka

b. Japan

c. UAE

d. Singapore

Ans: (c)

Explanation: India and UAE have entered Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The CEPA, is a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries to increase the bilateral trade from the current $60 billion to $100 billion in the next 5 years. This CEPA is India’s first bilateral trade agreement in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

6) According to UNCTAD, global trade increased in 2021, the reason is?

a. Increase in commodity prices

b. Subsiding pandemic restrictions

c. Economic stimulus packages

d. All the above

Ans: (d)

Explanation: The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released its annual Global Trade update 2022 on 17 February 2022, which shows that the value of global trade, both in goods and services, reached a record level of $28.5 trillion in 2021. The main factors behind the positive trend for trade in 2021 was increase in commodity prices, subsiding pandemic restrictions and a strong recovery in demand due to economic stimulus packages.

7) India’s first water taxi service was inaugurated in?

a. Mumbai

b. Kochi

c. Bhubaneswar

d. Puri

Ans: (a)

Explanation: The union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off India’s first water taxi service in Maharashtra on February 17, 2022, from the newly constructed Belapur Jetty. The Water Taxi service will connect the twin cities of Navi Mumbai to mainland Mumbai. This will be for the first time that South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai will be connected by fast and reliable transport services which will help in reducing the travelling time.

8) In which year, G-20 summit will be held in India?

a. 2021

b. 2022

c. 2023

d. 2024

Ans: (c)

Explanation: For the first in India, G-20 summit will be held in 2023. India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. For its preparation, the government has approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat and its reporting structures. The G20 Secretariat will be guided by an Apex Committee headed by Prime Minister

