Cyberabad cops book cases against pubs for violations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Cyberabad Special Operations Team officials inspected 22 pubs and booked cases against three of them for various violations late on Friday night. Cyberabad Special Operations Team officials inspected 22 pubs and booked cases against three of them for various violations late on Friday night.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team officials inspected 22 pubs and booked cases against three of them for various violations late on Friday night. Eight persons too were held.

Pubs at Madhapur, Gachibowli, Raidurgam were inspected and officials found violations including nuisance by keeping sound on high volume beyond permitted time. Eight persons including owners, managers and Disco Jockeys were arrested and sound Systems and other material were seized.

Also Read Telangana HC issues directions to officials on late night running of pubs