Cyberabad police arrtest two persons for drug trafficking

Acting on a tip off, the Cyberabad SOT (Madhapur) arrested Maram Pavan Kumar (31) and Adarsh Kumar Singh (21), a food delivery boy, who were purchasing the contraband from some persons and selling to customers with the help of two persons who are absconding.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 04:29 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested two persons including a food delivery boy for drug trafficking. The police seized 21.78 grams of MDMA, ganja – 874 grams, a car, three mobile phones and a digital weighing machine from them. Two others involved in the case are absconding.

Acting on a tip off, the Cyberabad SOT (Madhapur) arrested Maram Pavan Kumar (31) and Adarsh Kumar Singh (21), a food delivery boy, who were purchasing the contraband from some persons and selling to customers with the help of two persons who are absconding.

“The duo purchased the drugs for Rs. 1,000 a gram and sold it for a price in between Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 7,000 per gram,” said DCP (Madhapur) Vineeth G.

A case under NDPS Act is registered at Madhapur police station against the arrested persons. Both of them were remanded. Further investigation is on, said the DCP.