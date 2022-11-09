Cyberabad Police get custody of suspects in MLA poaching case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Wednesday got two-days custody of the three suspects in the MLA poaching case.

The police had earlier filed a custody petition before the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases and sought their custody for a period of seven days, as more details were to be extracted from them. The Cyberabad Police had on October 26, arrested Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy from the farmhouse of TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in Moinabad.

Meanwhile, following the Telangana High Court verdict setting aside the stay order on the ongoing investigation into the case, and the State government constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT), officials are gearing up to intensify the probe in the case.

Currently lodged at the Central Prison in Cherlapally, the trio is expected to be questioned by the SIT led by City Police Commissioner CV Anand.