Telangana High Court allows police investigation into poachgate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyerabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court cleared the decks for the Cyberabad Police to go ahead with the investigation in the MLAs poaching case.

The judge pointed out that larger issues are involved as such investigation cannot be stalled for an infinite period. The judge was dealing with the cases filed by the BJP and the three accused K. Nanda Kumar, Ramachandra Bharathi and Simhayaji, alleging that the police investigation was unfair and sought CBI investigation.

Keeping the plea filed by the BJP Telangana unit pending, the court found that the information relied upon by the BJP was insufficient and sought further information to be placed on record. As the BJP has said the entire poaching row has tarnished the party image, they can come before this court with details and canvas their grievance, the judge observed. The judge took on record all the contentions put forth by Additional Advocate J. Ramchander Rao, senior counsels J. Prabhakar Rao and Uday Holla. The judge adjourned the case to November 18 for further hearing.