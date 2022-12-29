Cyberabad police impose traffic restrictions, advisory for New Year Eve’s celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: In view of New Year Eve’s celebrations on Saturday, December 31, the Cyberabad police has announced certain traffic restrictions.

The Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound towards the RGI Airport, Shamshabad from 10 pm to 5 pm.

The PVNR Expressway will be closed for vehicles except for the vehicles bound towards the airport from 10 pm to 5 am.

The following flyovers will be totally closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11pm to 5am:

Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers-I and II, Shaikpet flyover, Mindspace, Road No.45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Cyber tower flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover, Khaithlapur Flyover, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover at Balanagar.

The traffic police has directed drivers/operators of cabs/taxi/auto rickshaws to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents.

It warned them against refusing to ride on hire with public as it amounts to violation of Section 178 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Penalty of Rs. 500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan on such refusal to ply.

Public may send such complaints to us on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time, place etc.

They shall not misbehave with the public or demand excess fares, the said.

The Cyberabad police also warned bars, pubs or clubs of knowingly or negligently allowing their customers / associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises and said such cases will be dealt strictly as per law and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime.

The police asked the managements to educate their customers / associates on consequences of drunk driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel.

The traffic police will conduct extensive checks for drunk driving across the Cyberabad and register cases. The driving licenses of the persons caught for drunken driving will be sent to the Road Transport Authority for suspension.

Traffic Police will be booking appropriate cases against rash driving, over speeding, excessive honking, dangerous driving, triple/multiple riding, etc.