Cyberabad Police to launch ‘Operation Muskaan IX’ on Saturday

Cyberabad Police will be launching ‘Operation Muskaan IX’ on Saturday, aiming to rescue and rehabilitate homeless children

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police will be launching ‘Operation Muskaan IX’ on Saturday, aiming to rescue and rehabilitate homeless children and those forced into child labour, begging and rag picking.

A convergence meeting on Operation Muskan – IX, was held by the Cyberabad Police on Friday.

Nitika Pant, DCP (Women and Children Safety Wing) Cyberabad will be supervising the operations of the teams as part of Operation Muskaan IX, which will be taken up during the month of July.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra had formed special teams comprising a sub-inspector, a woman constable and three male police constables.

“A total of eleven teams are being formed to identify and rescue and rehabilitate children trapped in trafficking. We will be using the facial recognition software ‘Darpan APP’ for identifying missing children and unregistered children or those who were separated from their families due to some reasons,” Nitika Pant said.

The police have identified clusters where children were found forced into labour work in previous years.

“Our teams along with other departments will co-ordinate the rescue and rehabilitation work,” she added.