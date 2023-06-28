Drug case: Cyberabad police to issue notices to several from film industry

28 June 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police, who recently arrested Tollywood producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary alias KP Chowdary in a drug case, are now planning to issue notices to several others including some from the film industry in connection with the drug case.

Police found that Chowdary’s clients are allegedly spread across movie circles including actors and actresses from Telugu and Tamil film industries and also in business circles.

Though on one side, noted film personalities and celebrities have come out openly condemning the police in bringing out their names in the case, the investigation officials are preparing to send out notices to the 12 persons named in Chowdary’s remand report and few others based on the call data record and chat history. It is learnt that the police were issuing notices purely to record their statements. Based on evidence and further investigation, necessary action.

Chowdary was arrested earlier this month and huge quantity of psychotropic substance was seized. He reportedly procured ganja from Petit Ebuzer, a Nigerian national and was using for self-consumption and supply in his circles. He is also associated with drug kingpin Edwin Nunes who was earlier arrested by HNEW.

Chowdary who relocated to Goa a few months ago, started a club there. In 2016, Chowdary left his private job and entered the Telugu film industry and made ‘Kabali’ movie as a producer. He was also distributor for other movies. Though he ran into losses, Chowdary built good relations with celebrities in the industry, police said.