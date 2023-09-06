Cybercrime police station sub inspector placed under suspension

Rajender, during a raid at the house of a Nigerian, staying in Pune, who was involved in a cybercrime fraud case found 1.750 kilograms of drug and seized it .

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra placed under suspension a cybercrime police station sub inspector Rajender, who was allegedly arrested for possessing drugs by TSNAB and Raidurgam police last week.

He allegedly kept it with him with an intention to sell it later. On a tip off, the TSNAB and Raidurgam police raided his house and seized the drug.

He was arrested and remanded. Meanwhile a local court granted Raidurgam police two day custody of the sub inspector for investigation into the case.