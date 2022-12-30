Daivik stars in Chirec win at Col CK Nayudu children’s cricket tournament

Daivik scored half-century while Hashwanth picked-up three for 19 to guide Chirec School to thumping 33-run victory SCF Blues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Daivik (50) scored half-century while Hashwanth picked-up three for 19 to guide Chirec School to thumping 33-run victory SCF Blues at the 27th Col CK Nayudu Children Day-Night Tournament held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

U-12: Glendale Academy 91/6 in 10 overs (Khalfan 3/22) bt Redhills Cricket Club 83/6 in 10 overs (Ilhan 3/19); U-14: Redhills Cricket Club 86/7 in 10 overs (Yahya 43; Hamza 3/18) bt Owaisipura Juniors 83/6 in 10 overs (Yahya 3/23); U-15: Chirec School 124/9 in 10 overs (Daivik 50, Noor 4/16) bt SCF Blues 91/8 in 10 overs (Navdeep 32; Hashwanth 3/19) ; U-16: Redhills Cricket Club 79/5 in 10 overs lost to SCF Red 84/6 in 10 overs (3/11).