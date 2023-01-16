Praneeth clinches Brilliant Trophy Rapid Chess Tournament

Hyderabad’s International Master Praneeth Vuppala scored eight points from nine rounds to clinch the title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s International Master Praneeth Vuppala scored eight points from nine rounds to clinch the title at the 200th Brilliant Trophy Rapid Chess Tournament at the Brilliant Grammar School, Dilsukhnagar on Monday.

IM Kushagra Mohan took the second place with 7.5 points and IM Dhulipala Bala Chandra Prasad (Ponnuru) got third place with 7 points out of 9 rounds.

In the juniors category, Sayaan Parmar (Gulbarga) won the event by scoring eight points from nine, while Arnav Krishna Sripadam, Pranavaaditya Ginjupally got second and third places with seven points each.

Open Category Top 10: Praneeth Vuppala, Kushagra Mohan, 3. Dhulipala Bala Chandra Prasad, 4. Chakravarthy Reddy, 5. Chidvilas Sai, 6.Sethumadhav, 7.Daksh Goel, 8.Malleswara Rao, 9.Md.Basiq Imrose, 10.SibiSrinivas Einstein

Age Group Winners:

U-15 Boys: 1.Mahaswin Reddy L, 2.Dinesh; Girls: 1.Nikita Sachin, 2.Sayaani Parmar;

U-13 Boys: 1.Arnavkrishna Sripadam, 2.Sai Manaswin Reddy Bethi; Girls: 1.Lasya Palagani, 2.Kota Sree Teerdha;

U-11 Boys: 1.Pranavaaditya Ginjupally, 2.Sripada Srirama Karthikeya; Girls: 1.Keerthi Goriparthi, 2.Tanvi Akkineni;

U-9 Boys: 1.Aalok, 2.Parameshwar K; Girls: 1.Kolla Charvi;

U-7 Boys: 1.Velvendhan, 2.Sanikommu JSreaideep Reddy; Girls: 1.Akshara Kalyani, 2.Heervani;

Youngest Participant: Yuvan Kashyap; Best Veteran: VSN Murthy; Best Woman: M Madhavi.