Damaged paddy will be purchased from farmers: Civil Supplies chairman

As per instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the paddy, which got wet due to unseasonal rains, would be purchased from the farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Ravinder Singh was inspected paddy procurement center at Gudur of Bibinagar mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Thursday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Ravinder Singh on Thursday made it clear that the State government would purchase the paddy from the farmers till the last grain.

Inspecting the paddy procurement centre at Gudur of Bibinagar mandal in the district, he said farmers need not have any apprehensions due to the paddy getting due to unseasonal rains as the government was ready to protect their interests. As per instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the paddy, which got wet due to unseasonal rains, would be purchased from the farmers. The Chief Minister was committed to the welfare of the farmers and safeguard their interests at any cost.

He also instructed officials to purchase the paddy at the paddy procurement centres and shift them to mills as early as possible.

