Day temperatures rise in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:27 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad weather is known for the mercury remaining at its mercurial best and the prevailing conditions in the city reflects this tendency.

After lashing the city in the month of July and early days of August, rains have ceased to visit Hyderabad even as the day and night temperature start to climb up the weather charts. For last several days, the weather conditions have been reminiscent of summer.

According to the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad data, the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday was 34 degree Celsius which is 3.3 degree Celsius above the normal. Even the night temperature at 23.3 degree Celsius, a degree Celsius higher than normal.

The forecast for Monday looks at the day temperatures remaining the same though light to moderate rain are expected with intense spells likely towards the evening/night. “Generally cloudy sky. Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers at times intense spells very likely to occur in the city towards evening/night,” the forecast read.

Meanwhile, heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Vikarabad and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts. Due to a north-south trough that runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Comorin area across Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level, the forecast suggest the possibilities of rain or thundershowers at many places across Telangana during the next five days.