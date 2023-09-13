DCP Jagdishwar Reddy, GHMC officials check on arrangements for Ganesh immersion

The DCP (Rajendranagar) asked the officials to properly illuminate and fence the area to facilitate the immersion of idols.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar), Jagdishwar Reddy along with GHMC, revenue and irrigation department officials visited the Pathikuta Pond at Rajendranagar and inspected arrangements for Ganesh immersion.

The DCP asked the officials to properly illuminate and fence the area to facilitate the immersion of idols. He asked the local police officials to appropriately place barricades on the road to ensure safety of the devotees and also deploy law and order, and traffic policemen on the road stretch.

The idol immersion at the tank will start from the third day and continue till the final day, he said.