Ganesh immersion passes off peacefully in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Bringing Ganesh Navaratri festivities to a close, Ganesh immersion procession was flagged off at Brahmana Bazaar Shivalayam by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Bringing Ganesh Navaratri festivities to a close, Ganesh immersion procession was flagged off at Brahmana Bazaar Shivalayam by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Khammam: Devotion filled the streets in Khammam city, towns and villages in the district as Ganesh Shobayatras were taken out in a colourful manner and with gaiety on Saturday.

Bringing Ganesh Navaratri festivities to a close, Ganesh immersion procession was flagged off at Brahmana Bazaar Shivalayam by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He along with ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, Mayor P Neeraja, district Collector VP Gautham and municipal commissioner Adarsh Surabhi offered special prayers and joined the shobhayatra.

Speaking to the media on the occasion the minister stated that the entire Telangana stands as a symbol of communal harmony. The specialty of Khammam was that people of all religions celebrated all the festivals together.

Whether it was Dasara, Sankranti, Ramzan or Christmas, people of all castes and religions celebrate the festivals together in a loving display of brotherhood. Mahatma Gandhi’s words Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb definitely applies to Khammam, Ajay Kumar averred.

In Khammam city elaborate arrangements were made for immersion of Ganesh idols in Munnuru stream at Prakash Nagar and Kalvoddu areas. As many as 2,554 Ganesh idols have been immersed in different areas in Khammam district and the immersion of idols passed off peacefully with devotees joining the immersion processions braving the rains.

Gautham and Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier informed that all measures have been taken in coordination with the police, revenue, municipal, R&B, health and electricity departments to ensure smooth and peaceful celebration of Ganesh immersion.

Six routes have been identified for the immersion processions and traffic restrictions have been enforced in those routes. CCTV cameras and barricades were installed in the idol immersion areas and besides constant police surveillance.