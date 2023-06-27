Deadline for applications to the AWE Program closes on June 30th

Applications for Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Program in Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh open till June 30

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:17 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Applications for Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Program in Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh open till June 30

Hyderabad: The deadline for applications to the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Program (AWE), which aims to provide training to women entrepreneurs with business skills, closes on Friday, June 30, 2003. Despite high demand, a few spaces are still available, so interested applicants can apply by downloading the application online from https://awe.kiitincubator.in.

The AWE is a multi-month program designed to provide female entrepreneurs with the skills they need to formalize and grow their businesses. AWE combines the online learning platform Dream Builder with localized in-class discussion, mentoring, and engagement with local business leaders and U.S. experts.

The AWE program in Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh will be implemented by the Kalinga Institute of Information Technology, Technology Business Incubators (KIIT-TBI) in cooperation with the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, and it will be funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of State.

The AWE will provide training to a total of 100 aspiring women entrepreneurs in four cities: Warangal, Bhubaneshwar, Vishakhapatnam, and Tirupati. Each location will have the capacity for 25 participants, and classes and programs will take place both online and in-person. Participants must reside in or near Warangal, Bhubaneshwar, Vishakhapatnam, or Tirupati to participate.

Applicants must be women between the ages of 18-50 with basic business experience or a credible business idea in mind. Intermediate or better English is required, as the Dream Builder curriculum is only in English.

The Kalinga Institute of Information Technology, Technology Business Incubators (KIIT-TBI) will conduct online information sessions to share more information about the program and how to apply.

The registration form for information sessions can be found online: https://forms.gle/zqSFnhZ6veNq7JQV7.

For more details: https://awe.kiitincubator.in.